Frodtert, ThedaCare sign definitive agreement to merge into one health system

Organizations aim to complete merger by the start of 2024

By
-
Cathy Jacobson
Cathy Jacobson Credit: Lila Aryan

A little more than four months since Wauwatosa-based Froedtert Health and Neenah-based ThedaCare announced plans to merge into one health system, both organizations have approved a definitive agreement for the merger. The agreement, which outlines the terms of the transaction, is the next noteworthy step forward in the merger process. “We are excited to continue

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display