Fresh Digs: Wildeck

Wildeck Inc.VJS Construction ServicesUndisclosedDecember 2024 Construction and warehouse equipment manufacturer Wildeck Inc. completed construction of its new Waukesha headquarters, located at 1900 E. North St., at the end of 2024. The campus of nearly 22 acres is more than three times the size of the company’s previous Waukesha headquarters. It features a fully renovated manufacturing facility, warehouse, and a state-of-the-art office and innovation center. Office amenities include a dealer training center, game room, cafeteria, a maternity room and outdoor patio. Wildeck’s industrial work platforms, known as mezzanines, were incorporated into the design of the office and can be seen throughout the building. It’s been more than six years since Wildeck’s different business units were located under a single roof. The company’s engineering and product development teams are on the first floor, while accounting and finance, purchasing and sales are on the second floor. Wildeck’s C-suite leaders have a view of the Waukesha quarry from the third floor. Each conference room in the building is named after one of Waukesha County’s numerous lakes. All dealer training will also take place at Wildeck’s new headquarters within a spacious training center that can seat up to 250 people. “Our new headquarters is a game changer for Wildeck, helping us attract top talent, offering a prime space for customer tours, and providing a cutting-edge training facility to ensure our team’s continued excellence,” said Wildeck president Dan Lorenz. [gallery columns="1" size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="607139,607138,607137"]