Fresh digs: Michael Best & Friedrich

After 30 years at 100 E. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee, Michael Best & Friedrich LLP moved its headquarters office to the top of the city’s newest high-rise – the 25-story BMO Tower.

The law firm moved into the 23rd, 24th and 25th floors at 790 N. Water St. in mid-April, although many of its 180 Milwaukee-area employees still work remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jose Olivieri, managing partner of Michael Best & Friedrich’s Milwaukee office.

When the law firm’s staff return to the office, a view of Lake Michigan awaits, along with a view of City Hall’s 18-foot clock that is close enough to serve as a daily time-teller. Regardless of where you stand, the top three floors of the BMO Tower’s glass-wrapped façade provide 360-degree views of the city.

“The light is fantastic,” Olivieri said. “From anywhere you are, there’s a beautiful view and a lot of light coming into the space.”

Michael Best & Friedrich’s new digs were designed with flexibility in mind. All work spaces are the same, allowing attorneys to either switch to new areas or share office spaces with other attorneys. The new office also includes up-to-date technology and a variety of common areas.

“One of the things we wanted to do was create spaces where people can mingle, collaborate and spend time outside of their office,” Olivieri said.

Owner/developer: Irgens

Architect: SCB

Contractor: VJS Construction Services

Costs: Undisclosed

Year Completed: 2020