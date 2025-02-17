French logistics company plans to use Kenosha building as fulfillment center for Amazon

France-based international logistics and transport company ID Logistics
plans to occupy a 279,872-square-foot industrial building in Kenosha to operate a fulfillment center for Amazon
.
The facility, located on a 14.6-acre site at 6222 77th
Ave., was built in 2022 on speculation by Minneapolis-based Opus Development Company
, which later in 2022 sold the building
to Chicago-based Pritzker Realty Group
, a PSP Partners
company, for $28.15 million.
Pritzker Realty Group plans to lease the entire building to ID Logistics, which plans to use the facility to store consumer products ordered directly from Amazon’s website. The products will be delivered to the facility, stored, then sorted for shipment out to customers.
ID Logistics plans to have up to 48 office employees and managers at the facility and 230 to 280 warehouse employees in total during two shifts.
The facility is located directly south of the 370,000-square-foot Schuetz Containers facility
that is under construction at 7517 60th
St.