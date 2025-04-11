Fredonia-based Guy & O’Neill closing after unsuccessful attempt to find buyer

Fredonia-based Guy & O’Neill
is in the process of shuttering operations after an attempt to find a buyer for the business was unsuccessful.
A return email sent by a member of the manufacturer’s leadership team states “we are working towards the closing of the business.”
Guy & O’Neill makes household cleaning and personal care products, including Ally adult care bathing cloths, Care4 makeup remover wipes, Clean Cut disinfecting wipes, Evoke personal lubricant, Green & Clean cleaning products and Zippy car interior wipes.
The company has approximately 200 employees in Fredonia and 100 employees located in Reidsville, North Carolina. The Fredonia plant is located at 200 Industrial Drive.
In January, Guy & O’Neill submitted a WARN notice
after a previous deal to buy the company fell through.
The decision to sell the business came from New York-based private equity firm Centre Partners
, which acquired Guy & O’Neill in 2018.
At that time, human resources manager Kristin Voigt
said an auction sale would be launched in the hopes of finding a new buyer.
Company representatives did not immediately respond to messages left Thursday and Friday.