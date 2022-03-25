Franklin-based Steele Solutions acquires Ohio company

Franklin-based Steele Solutions Inc.
has acquired Tiffin, Ohio-based Tiffin Metal Products (TMP).
Terms of the deal, which closed March 18, were not disclosed.
Steele Solutions Inc. designs and manufactures work platform solutions for distribution facilities that enable sortation and fulfillment functions. The company recently expanded operations
to South Milwaukee, leasing the 209,675-square-foot “Big Muskie” building at 1100 Rawson Ave.
TMP is a full-service manufacturing company that produces custom chute systems and lockers for the public safety market.
Joe Anderson
, director of marketing with Steele Solutions Inc., said both companies have been growing at a rapid rate and this acquisition will allow customers a better total solution, providing easier integration to their e-commerce fulfillment or parcel sortation facilities.
“Mutual strengths of the companies in engineering, production and supply chain will support the continued growth in the market,” Anderson said.
Kevin O’Neill
, chief executive officer of Steele Solutions Inc., said this acquisition will also create a broader product offering for customers and allow for faster product installation.
"Tiffin Metal Products is a perfect partner to our current portfolio of offerings as we both provide unique and complementary products that are the backbone of e-commerce fulfillment, distribution and parcel sortation facilities,” said O’Neill.
Between both companies, there are 650 employees in Wisconsin and Ohio. No changes in company leadership or employment are expected following the acquisition. Both the Steele Solutions and Tiffin Metal Products brands will remain.
"TMP experienced tremendous growth in 2021 and combining SSI and TMP is a great catalyst for continued growth and benefits for our employees and customers,” said Matt Dysard
, president of TMP. “It’s been a complete honor and privilege working with our dedicated employees. I look forward to staying on as the president of TMP and continuing this trajectory towards greatness together.”