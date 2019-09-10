Foxconn Smart Cities competition to focus on manufacturing in year two

First round submissions will be accepted through Oct. 20

Foxconn Technology Group is putting an emphasis on smart manufacturing in the second year of its Smart Cities-Smart Futures competition.

The company officially launched the second iteration of the competition Monday. First round submissions will be accepted through Oct. 20.

In 2018, Foxconn committed $1 million in cash and in-kind support over three years for the smart cities competition, which seeks ideas from students, faculty and staff at Wisconsin universities and colleges. The first year of the competition drew 325 submissions from around the state.

Alan Yeung, director of U.S. strategic initiatives for Foxconn, said the competition reflects the company’s “desire to encourage innovation and critical thinking among young people who represent the workforce of the future.”

The smart manufacturing emphasis in this year’s Foxconn smart cities competition will open up new categories in agri-tech, health care, safety, mobility and energy sustainability.

The competition will also include a data challenge that allows contestants to use advanced manufacturing data to develop predictive and analytic solutions.

More details on the contest are available here.