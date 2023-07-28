Foxconn manufacturing microinverters for California company at Mount Pleasant facility

Additional details regarding the work being done at Foxconn’s Mount Pleasant facility were unveiled this week as Fremont, California-based Enphase Energy, an energy technology company, identified Foxconn as one of its contract manufacturers.

Foxconn is producing microinverters, a key component found in solar panels, Enphase for Energy. Enphase’s technology uses a semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar panel level.

Enphase Energy’s most recent financial results show the company has begun shipments from two contract manufacturers – Foxconn and Columbia, South Carolina-based Flex. In total, Enphase shipped approximately 50,000 units from both contract manufacturers. Foxconn did not provide the exact number of microinverters that came from the Mount Pleasant facility.

“We’re excited to announce our contract manufacturing partnership with Enphase and bring to market product that expands consumer access to Enphase’s industry-leading energy solutions,” said Fooming Fu, president of Foxconn Industrial Internet, USA. “The production of energy solutions at our Wisconsin campus also aligns with Foxconn’s commitment to integrate green and sustainable practices throughout our global operations to mitigate the impacts of climate change. This new partnership with Enphase also creates the opportunity for additional growth in Wisconsin, as Foxconn continues to meet customer demands that can succeed in the United States.”

Earlier this year, it was also revealed that Foxconn had plans to use its Mount Pleasant manufacturing facility to develop battery cells and battery packs.

Foxconn officials originally planned to build a 20-million-square-foot complex in Mount Pleasant that would produce more than 6 million LCD screens each year, but those plans never came to fruition. The company has built a smaller complex there making other products, including servers and server racks.