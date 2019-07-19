Foxconn Industrial Internet planning building at Mount Pleasant site

Foxconn Industrial Internet, the publicly traded smart manufacturing business of Foxconn, plans to build a facility on the company’s Mount Pleasant campus.

Fii and FEWI Development Corp, Foxconn’s Wisconsin subsidiary, issued an RFP on Friday for construction management firms for the project but did not publicly specify details of the facility.

A representative of the firm that handles Foxconn media inquiries noted Fii is a separate company under the Foxconn umbrella and could not immediately provide any specifics.

Jay Lee, vice chairman of Fii and a University of Cincinnati professor, said last month that the company planned to build an industrial AI institute in Wisconsin, according to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report.

Fii provides companies with “comprehensive solutions of technology services based on automation, network, platform and big data, leading the transformation from traditional manufacturing to intelligent manufacturing.”

The company generated around $60.4 billion in revenue last year, based on current exchange rates, and $2.4 billion in net income. It has more than 200,000 employees in 11 countries and has more than six automated, unmanned factories.