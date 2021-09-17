Foxconn hires 50 employees, plans to host second job fair

Brandon Anderegg
An advanced manufacturing facility on Foxconn's campus in Mount Pleasant.
Foxconn Technology Group hired 50 employees during a job fair earlier this month at its Mount Pleasant campus, where the company offered candidates “on the spot interviews,” according to Foo-Ming Foo, Foxconn Industrial Internet USA…

Brandon Anderegg
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

