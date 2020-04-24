Foxconn donates 100,000 masks to state of Wisconsin

Foxconn Technology Group has donated 100,000 procedural face masks to the state of Wisconsin, the company and Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday.

Evers included Foxconn among a list of companies contributing to the state’s supply of personal protective equipment during his update on efforts to combat the coronavirus. Other companies include logistics and warehouse support from Direct Supply, ND Paper, which donated face masks and gowns, and Kohler Corp., which provided face shields and tapped into its supplier network for other donations.

The masks Foxconn donated were assembled at the company’s facilities in Mount Pleasant. The company announced earlier this week that it had begun making masks there under its Sharp brand.

Foxconn thanks frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19, working tirelessly to care for the wellbeing of others,” said Jay Lee, a board member and vice chairman of Foxconn Technology Group. “We will continue to produce tens of thousands of procedural masks for general use by medical professionals, law enforcement, pharmacists, and caregivers while expanding our efforts towards other ways to help.”

In addition to masks, Foxconn is working with Medtronic to produce medical ventilators at its Wisconsin facilities.