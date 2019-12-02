Foxconn announces $31 million in construction contracts

Foxconn Technology Group and GIlbane│Exyte on Monday announced four subcontract awards for Foxconn’s nearly 1 million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant.

The awards bring the total value announced to roughly $350 million. Previous awards included site preparation work, a multi-purpose building and the foundation and shell for the LCD manufacturing facility.

Monday’s awards included contracts for building fire protection along with mechanical and plumbing, electrical lighting and low voltage, and security and IT work for the office and assembly areas.

The fire protection work went to the New Berlin office of Lake Forest, Illinois-based United States Alliance Fire Protection, Inc. Mechanical and plumbing work went to J.F. Ahern Co. of Fond du Lac. Electrical, lighting and low voltage work went to the Beloit office of Freeport, Illinois-based Morse Electric. Security and IT work went to Staff Electric Co. Inc. of Butler.

Foxconn said the award recipients all met the criteria for its Wisconsin First program, which aims to award 60% of contracts to Wisconsin-based businesses and have state residents work 70% of project hours.

Foxconn also has awards pending for waste water, water, chemical, specialty gas and nitrogen plant turnkey systems to support the LCD manufacturing facility along with interior work for the assembly and office areas.