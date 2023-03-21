Fox World Travel to combine Milwaukee-area offices

Oshkosh-based travel company Fox World Travel announced today that it is combining its two Milwaukee-area offices.

The company will close its Greenfield office at 4973 S. 76th St. and move employees from that office over to its Brookfield office at 95 N. Moorland Road at Brookfield Square Mall.

“With the changes in how our clients want to connect and the variety of ways we can serve, it simply made sense to take our two most diverse teams and combine them to offer even more flexibility and expertise to our clients,” said Brianne Bloom, vice president of vacation travel. “Our team of travel advisors is growing nationwide, and we are hiring even more experts with specialty travel knowledge to provide enhanced services for our clients.”

