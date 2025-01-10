Fox Point-based startup Alinea Engage acquired by Pittsburgh company

[caption id="attachment_604506" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Fox Point-based physical therapy software startup Alinea Engage LLC
has been acquired by Pittsburgh-based Net Health
, a software solutions provider for health care providers.
Alinea Engage developed a software platform that allows outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation providers to improve outcomes and reduce health care costs by using automation to better engage patients.
Using Alinea software, medical practices can digitize their intake forms and complete that onboarding process before a patient arrives for the appointment, she said. Alinea’s main strategic partner is Casamba
, a post-acute care electronic medical records company.
"We are thrilled to become part of the Net Health family, and excited about the opportunity to continue our work with greater investment, powerful product alignment with Net Health, and the infrastructure needed to strengthen our client partnerships," said Carol Vance
, founder and CEO of Alinea.
Net Health's clients will now have access to Alinea's current features, including patient onboarding automation; patient and family engagement; and workflow automation for prior authorization and direct bill processes.
"Over the years we have built lasting relationships with Alinea, and it became apparent that we share a common mission and a set of core values," said Ron Books
, CEO of Net Health. "Foremost among those values is a mandate to put clients at the heart of everything we do, by providing high-value technology that enables them to deliver better outcomes. By acquiring Alinea, we are reinforcing that commitment and strengthening our organizational portfolio to ultimately offer best-in-class, specialized solutions for all."