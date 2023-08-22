Four new businesses coming to Milwaukee’s Near West Side

Four new businesses are coming to Milwaukee’s Near West Side and opening in the coming weeks.

Near West Side Partners, a nonprofit focused on making the Near West Side a thriving commercial and residential corridor, announced this week that The Academy of Skin & Beauty, Buffalo Boss, Gray Jett Café and Washington Park Media Center will all open in the coming weeks.

The Academy of Skin & Beauty, located at 1834 W. Wisconsin Ave., is a beauty school that aims to provide aspiring beauty professionals with a comprehensive and immersive learning experience. With a team of experienced instructors who are experts in their respective fields, students can expect to receive training in a wide range of beauty disciplines, including skincare, makeup artistry, permanent makeup and more. Starting on Aug. 28, the academy will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Buffalo Boss, 540 N. 27th St., offers a selection of sweet, savory and spicy sauces to pair with its chicken wings. Buffalo Boss also has a location in the Sherman Phoenix Marketplace. The new restaurant opens Sept. 11. Hours will be Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gray Jett Café, 1617 W. Wells St., is a vegan and vegetarian café dedicated to providing customers with nutritious options. The restaurant opens Aug. 26. Hours will be Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Washington Park Media Center, 4303 W. Vliet St., provides space and equipment for filming, photography, podcasting, live streaming, hybrid events, and multimedia installations. Washington Park Media Center is open by appointment only.

Buffalo Boss, Gray Jett Café and Washington Park Media Center all received grant funding through the Near West Side Partners’ Brew City Match program.

“Near West Side Partners is thrilled to welcome these new businesses, each one bringing their own special and unique potential to our neighborhood,” said Lindsey St. Arnold Bell, Near West Side Partners executive director. “An important goal of Near West Side Partners is to bring new development to the community, and the addition of these four businesses shows the continuing growth of assets and effort to create resources.”