Four local companies make it to final round of Governor’s Business Plan Contest

Over 200 entries have been narrowed down to 13 finalists in the annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest. Four of those 13 companies are from southeastern Wisconsin. They include Milwaukee-based Rapid Radicals Technology, Brookfield-based ContraDoc Inc., Milwaukee-based My Hearing Care and Fontana-based Reinventauctions.com.

ReinventAuctions Inc. provides a space where dealers can trade, sell and purchase vehicles without the hassle of going to auction or discussing payments over the phone. The company launched in November 2020, quickly reaching over 1,000 dealers. The company’s parent brand is ReinventRV.

Rapid Radicals Technology, a recent Project Pitch It winner, has developed a rapid, de-centralized wastewater treatment system that can treat water 16 times faster than conventional treatment. The system works in less than 30 minutes.

ContraDoc Inc. is a contract intel and analytics platform engineered for subcontractors. My Hearing Care is a startup developing an over-the-counter hearing aid that is more accessible and affordable for those with hearing loss.

The 13 finalists emerged from three rounds of judging in the contest organized through the Wisconsin Technology Council, puts on the contest each year.

“Young companies such as those advancing in this year’s contest are examples of innovation that cuts across industry sector lines in Wisconsin,” said Greg Lynch, chairman of the Wisconsin Technology Council.

Entries were submitted in four categories: Advanced Manufacturing, Business Services, Information Technology and Life Sciences.

Finalists submitted a 15-minute video pitch deck for review by a panel of about 70 judges and their scores on those video pitches will be a part of the final scoring. Each plan describes the core product or service, defines the customer base, estimates the size of the market, identifies competition, describes the management team, and provides key financial data.

This year’s finalists will deliver seven-minute pitches on their business ideas and winners will be announced June 2 during the closing of the Entrepreneurs’ Conference.

Governor’s Business Plan Contest sponsors are contributing cash, office space, legal assistance, accounting, information technology consulting, marketing and more. About $2.5 million in cash and in-kind prizes have been awarded since the inception of the contest in 2004.