Forward Award Winners

HERZING UNIVERSITY 5800 Seventh Ave., Kenosha Industry: Higher education herzing.edu Herzing University, a private, nonprofit university headquartered in Milwaukee, moved its Kenosha campus into the former Kenosha News space in downtown Kenosha in 2020. The…

HERZING UNIVERSITY 5800 Seventh Ave., Kenosha Industry: Higher education herzing.edu

Herzing University, a private, nonprofit university headquartered in Milwaukee, moved its Kenosha campus into the former Kenosha News space in downtown Kenosha in 2020.

The university has evolved from its founding in 1965 as a computer training institute to now include campuses in seven states plus an online division. Herzing changed its name from college to university in 2009 when it added graduate programs.

The Kenosha campus, which previously was located at 4006 Washington Road, offers a variety of academic programs including nursing, health care, business and technology.

In addition to its downtown investment, Herzing is a founding partner of the Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy, a program and facility that aims to help underserved youth in Kenosha continue their education, experience a state-of-the-art tech center and music studio, and get access to free, in-house physicals.

Herzing has also opened its Kenosha campus to a number of nonprofit organizations to host trainings in areas like mental health, women’s health, Narcan training, and seminars on diversity, equity and inclusion.

KENOSHA CREATIVE SPACE INC. 624 57th St., Kenosha Industry: Creative incubator kenoshacreativespace.com

The work of Kenosha Creative Space, a nonprofit aiming to create economic opportunities for local artists, musicians, creatives, entrepreneurs and other local organizations, takes many shapes.

The organization is behind Create @theSpace, a weekly open jam, creator and studio night; the Kenosha Mural Project, which was recognized by the Wisconsin Main Street Awards program as best public improvement project in 2015; pop-up galleries; Students Spotlight @theSpace, a partnership with Carthage College that provides live music performance and networking opportunities; BeExposed! To the Arts, a series of events showcasing local artists and creatives at different locations; and Creative Space Fest.

KCS has also played a role in helping businesses like Blue House Books, Hot Mess Studios and BLAK Coffee get off the ground by providing physical space and other resources.

In 2021, the organization worked with Atlanta-based Plywood People to bring its Plywood Process accelerator for social and creative enterprises to Kenosha.

“Our initial cohort of participants graduated shortly after the first of the year, and some have already taken their enterprises to the next level,” Kenosha Creative Space said in its nomination documents.

That next level includes one business opening a standalone storefront and another having dedicated office space in the Kenosha Creative Space. In total, 17 people participated in the first cohort and another cohort is in the works.

LAND QUEST REALTY 4419 Washington Road, Kenosha Industry: Real estate mylandquest.com

Land Quest Realty works in all elements of real estate, from brokerage services to renovations to property management and beyond, and owner Ryan Douglas has been involved in the Kenosha and Racine communities for decades. He’s given time and resources to organizations like Habitat for Humanity, HALO, Kenosha Dream Playground, Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps, Uplift 900, and First Choice Pre-Apprenticeship.

The company’s recent projects have also had an impact on the community, preserving historic buildings and adding to the availability of apartments.

When the former Weiskopf School at 812 50th St. was at risk of being torn down, Land Quest stepped in to buy the 1902 building, preserving one of the oldest buildings in Kenosha. The company preserved historic elements of the building and converted it into 14 loft apartments.

The company was also behind converting a blighted, vacant medical office building at 3601 30th Ave. into 42 loft apartments and added 28 newly constructed apartment units on an adjacent parking lot. The project’s proximity to Gateway Technical College offers more housing options for students and faculty.

KUTZLER EXPRESS INC. 12737 60th St., Kenosha Industry: Freight shiping kixinc.com

Kutzler Express has a legacy that stretches back to 1927 when, as Waukegan-based Kutzler Cartage, it was one of the first firms to run freight from Chicago to the north shore of Illinois. The company moved to Kenosha in the 1950s and today has more than 150 employees.

In the past two years, the company has added more than 60 employees, bought property for a new trucking terminal, added a 401(k) program, doubled profit margins and increased revenue by 52%.

“I have just been trying to stay strong and consistent during the pandemic and to let our employees know that they will always have a place to work and home to go back to,” said Tony Kutzler, the fifth-generation to lead the business. “The past three years have been unpredictable, but we have been growing and providing more opportunities for our people.”

Kutzler Express has also started a training school for truck drivers with little or no experience, added a brokerage division and supports a number of local charities and events.

LIFTPRO LLC 3120 64th St., Kenosha Industry: Aerial lifts liftprowi.com

Founded in 2008, Liftpro started in a 4,000-square-foot building before moving to a 25,000-square-foot facility in 2012. The company offers a full line of aerial lifts for rent or purchase, including scissor lifts, boom lifts and push-around man lifts.

Liftpro has invested more than $3.5 million in new delivery trucks, van and rental equipment and more than $400,000 in its building. The company delivers throughout southeastern Wisconsin and Chicagoland and provides service on customer-owned lifts and transportation for customer machines. In the past three years, Liftpro has more than doubled employment to 14 and its revenues have topped $6 million.

Beyond its business growth, Liftpro is involved with a number of nonprofits, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kenosha, youth and college sports teams, Kenosha County Fairgrounds and many more. The company regularly donates aerial lifts and equipment to charities and other groups in need of help. Last year, donations totaled more than $50,000.

Celebrating Kenosha County’s Best in Business

Congratulations to these dynamic companies and entrepreneurs. Let’s continue to celebrate growth throughout the Kenosha area in the next year.

Thank you to our sponsors, Johnson Financial Group, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and M3 Insurance, and our supporting sponsors CMIT Solutions of SE Wisconsin, Darwin Realty and Development, and Gilbane Building Company, for their investment in the Kenosha-area business community.

Congratulations and best wishes for much continued success!