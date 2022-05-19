Former West Bend Shopko building sold to Texas investor for $4.2 million

Redevelopment of vacant store into multi-tenant retail strip to continue

By
Cara Spoto
-
A Shopko store. Photo credit: Shutterstock.com
A Florida investor that has redeveloped vacant former Shopko store buildings in Wisconsin has sold the former West Bend Shopko building that it recently acquired to a Texas investment firm known for managing retail buildings.…

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

