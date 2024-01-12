Former Tailored Label Products building near Kohl’s HQ sold for $4.7 million

By
-
W165 N5731 Ridgewood Drive, Menomonee Falls. Image from LoopNet.

The former Tailored Label Products headquarters building in Menomonee Falls has been sold for $4.7 million to an affiliate of Elm Grove-based real estate company Luther Group, according to state records. The 62,020-square-foot industrial building, located at W165 N5731 Ridgewood Drive, was sold by Beloit-based Hendricks Commercial Properties, according to state records. It was built

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee.
