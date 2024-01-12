Former Tailored Label Products building near Kohl’s HQ sold for $4.7 million

The former Tailored Label Products headquarters building in Menomonee Falls has been sold for $4.7 million to an affiliate of Elm Grove-based real estate company Luther Group, according to state records.
The 62,020-square-foot industrial building, located at W165 N5731 Ridgewood Drive, was sold by Beloit-based Hendricks Commercial Properties, according to state records. It was built in 1996, according to a property listing from Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke.
The building is located on a five-acre site just east of the Kohl's corporate headquarters. The property has an assessed value of about $4.4 million, according to county records.
Tailored Label Products moved out of the building last year to a new, 82,000-square-foot facility at N72 W12565 Good Hope Road, Menomonee Falls.