Former StoneFire Pizza in New Berlin sold to Colorado family entertainment center operator

The former StoneFire Pizza Co. property in New Berlin has been sold to a Colorado-based operator of family entertainment centers that is planning to bring its brand to Wisconsin.

Deborah Dettmann of Ascent AirParks LLC plans to start renovations at the New Berlin building, located at 5320 S. Moorland Road, to reopen it in the fall, according to a Wednesday LinkedIn post.

Dettmann’s business currently has an AirCity360 location in Colorado Springs. The family entertainment center offers a range of attractions marketed for children’s birthday parties and other events.

It features a more than 520-foot “aircoaster” hanging from its ceiling that guests can ride. An about 8,600-square-foot “Inflatapark” features inflatable attractions, including tall slides, climbing walls and a moon bounce area. The family entertainment center also has an arcade, zip line, trampoline section, concessions and four party rooms.

An affiliate of AirParks LLC bought the former StoneFire property for $3.81 million, according to a state record. StoneFire, which was a family attraction with games and food, closed in May of 2023. Its owner, CCC Restaurant Group, sold the property.

Dettmann could not be reached immediately for comment.