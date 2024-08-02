Former Potawatomi Ventures CEO ‘Pepi’ Randolph retires from Greenfire Management

[caption id="attachment_562713" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Pepi Randolph
Eugene “Pepi” Randolph
is retiring from his role as vice president of business development at Milwaukee-based construction firm Greenfire Management Services
, a company he helped create during his tenure as head of Potawatomi Ventures
, previously known as Potawatomi Business Development Corp.
Greenfire Management launched in 2010 as a subsidiary Potawatomi Ventures, the investment arm of the Forest County Potawatomi Community. Randolph, who served as CEO from 2009 to 2013, had seen an opportunity for the Potawatomi tribe to diversify and grow beyond gaming.
When the first hotel tower of the Potawatomi Casino Hotel was being discussed with outside consultants, the investment team believed they could build an internal team of experts to provide the same services. Greenfire was created not only to build the tribe’s projects, but to also build projects for other companies, owners and developers throughout the state of Wisconsin, the company said in a news release.
"Pepi was instrumental in building our case for starting Greenfire -- the company is here today because of his leadership, persistence and vision,” said Kip Ritchie
, CEO of Potawatomi Ventures. “He has always been a loyal advocate for the tribe and has represented our organization well through the years. I am incredibly grateful for his leadership and friendship and wish him all the best in his retirement."
Randolph joined Greenfire in 2018 as VP of business development, a role in which he was responsible for building a team, generating opportunities and continuing to help the firm penetrate various market sectors, including office, senior living, hospitality, commercial, tribal and multifamily, as well as establishing a strong reputation in the construction industry. Randolph was recognized by BizTimes as a Notable BIPOC Executive
in 2023.
“He is always encouraging our entire team to wear their ‘BD hat’ and help uncover the next project,” said Jeb Meier
, president of Greenfire. “His roots, efforts and relationships laid a great foundation that our company can build on.”
In between stints with the tribe, Randolph spent four years as senior vice president of business development at Milwaukee-based Plunkett Raysich Architects LLP. Prior to joining Potawatomi Ventures in 2007, he was appointed by then-Governor Jim Doyle as president of Forward Wisconsin, now known as WEDC. Randolph's career background also includes M&I Bank (now BMO Harris), the Milwaukee Brewers -- where he served as assistant general counsel for 12 years -- Johnson & Johnson and Proctor & Gamble.
Randolph earned undergraduate degrees in journalism and history and a law degree, all from the University of Wisconsin.
Greenfire recently hired Chris Kyte
to succeed Randolph as VP of project development, overseeing business development and marketing. Kyte has more than 20 years of experience in the construction industry, focusing on the pre-construction and operations of the business. He will work with the team to execute a transition in department leadership from Randolph. Previously, Kyte was senior vice president of construction at The Commonwealth Companies and project manager at Mortenson Construction.
“His ability to listen and connect with people make Chris an asset to Greenfire,” said Meier. “We were lucky to have the opportunity for Chris to join the team. His experience and capabilities are a welcome addition to our team.”