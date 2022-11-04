Former Port Milwaukee director named U.S. Seaway administrator

Adam Tindall-Schlicht, the former director of Port Milwaukee, has been appointed by President Joe Biden to the role of administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation (GLSLSDC). Tindall-Schlicht resigned from his position at Port Milwaukee on Oct. 19. “The GLSLSDC is a member of the CMTS (Committee on the Marine Transportation System)

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

