Former Port Milwaukee director named U.S. Seaway administrator

Adam Tindall-Schlicht,the former director of Port Milwaukee, has been appointed by President Joe Biden to the role of administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation (GLSLSDC). Tindall-Schlicht resigned from his position at Port Milwaukee on Oct. 19. “The GLSLSDC is a member of the CMTS (Committee on the Marine Transportation System) and, having known Adam for many years, we are looking forward to welcoming him to the team,” said Helen Brohl, CMTS executive director. The U.S. Seaway has not had an administrator since 2016, when former Ohio Congresswoman Betty Sutton left the post. In April 2022, 40 members of the House and Senate wrote to President Biden urging that the position be filled. Tindall-Schlicht will be the first Great Lakes port director to serve as administrator since 1983. Tindall-Schlicht has served as director of Port Milwaukee since August of 2018. He spearheaded the surge of cruise ship activity in Milwaukee. Port Milwaukee had its most successful cruise ship season this year, with 33 ships stopping here with 13,610 passengers. In addition, The DeLong Co. Inc. is building a $40 million agricultural maritime export facility at Port Milwaukee. The project is the largest one-time investment in Port Milwaukee since the 1950s, when the St. Lawrence Seaway was being built.