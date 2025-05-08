Former Northwestern Mutual CEO named chairman of Kohl’s board

John Schlifske, the former chairman of Milwaukee-based financial services company Northwestern Mutual, has been named the chairman of the board for Menomonee Falls-based retailer Kohl’s.

Schlifske has been a member of the Kohl’s board since 2011.

Schlifske replaces previous Kohl’s board chair Michael Bender, who was recently named interim CEO after the firing of Ashley Buchanan.

On Wednesday, the Kohl’s board formed a search committee to oversee the search for a new CEO.

Earlier this week Christine Day, the former CEO of Lululemon, informed Kohl’s that she will resign from the board. Day has been a member of the Kohl’s board since 2021. The board has withdrawn her nomination for reelection at the company’s annual shareholders meeting next week.

The board also reduced its membership from 11 to 10.

