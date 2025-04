Kohl’s chief technology and digital officer departs company

[caption id="attachment_610103" align="alignleft" width="300"]Siobhán Mc Feeney. Photo credit: Kohl's[/caption] Kohl's chief technology and digital officer has left the company. The Menomonee Falls-based retailer announced Tuesday in an SEC filing that, who had served in the C-suite role for the past three years, would be departing the company the following day, April 2. The reason for her departure is not disclosed. Mc Feeney joined Kohl's in 2020 as executive vice president of technology. She was promoted to chief technology officer. Prior to Kohl's, Mc Feeney worked in several technology leadership roles, including five years as digital transformation officer at San Francisco-based Pivotal Software Inc. Mc Feeny's total compensation in 2024 was $2.3 million, which includes a base salary of $745,833 and $1.5 million in stock awards. She is "entitled to receive separation benefits" based on her executive compensation agreement with Kohl's, according to the SEC filing. Mc Feeney's departure follows the appointment of a new CEO,, who took the helm at Kohl's in mid-January. Hewho had led the company since December 2022. Kohl's Corp. closed outwith net sales and net income falling 7.2% and 65%, respectively, compared to fiscal 2023. Digital sales for the fourth quarter were down 13.4%.