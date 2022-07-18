Another top executive is leaving Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. announced Monday that Paul Gaffney, chief technology and supply chain officer, will leave the company effective Aug. 1.

Siobhán Mc Feeney has assumed the role of CTO, having been promoted from executive vice president of technology and supply chain, according to an SEC filing.

Kohl’s did not provide any additional details on Gaffney’s departure. He is the third C-suite exec to leave the Menomonee Falls-based retailer in the past two months, following Greg Revelle, former chief marketing officer, and Doug Howe, former chief merchandising officer.

Gaffney joined Kohl’s in September 2019 as CTO, and became chief technology and supply chain officer in April 2021. For twelve years prior to Kohl’s, Gaffney served as advisor emeritus of the Dean’s Council for the School of Economics and Business Administration at Saint Mary’s College of California.

Mc Feeney has been with Kohl’s as executive vice president of technology since January 2020. Prior to joining the company, she served as vice president of innovation and strategy at Pivotal Software Inc.

The latest leadership departure comes after a tense few months for Kohl’s, with activist investor pressure earlier this year and a near sale of the company last month. It also follows news that Kohl’s will open a new retail location in the former Boston Store space on West Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee, as part of larger plans to bring 100 small-format stores to new markets across the U.S. over the next four to five years.