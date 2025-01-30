Former Milwaukee Walmart store sold for planned redevelopment

A former Walmart supercenter store near Timmerman Airport has been purchased by the group that intends to redevelop the property. An investment group led by gas station and convenience store operatorand, bought the 17-acre property at 10330 W. Silver Spring Drive, from Walmart for $3.5 million, according to state property records. Early plans werethe 157,000-square-foot former Walmart space for a grocery store, liquor store, convenience store, child care center, and other unspecified commercial tenants. A portion of the parking lot would also be redeveloped for a gas station. A portion of the parking lots would be redeveloped with two apartment buildings, though plans did not include the number of units per building or the number of floors in each building. Each building would have just under 50 parking stalls. Walmart announced in February 2023 it was closing the store because it was not meeting financial expectations. The store opened in 2012. Khullar and Grewal did not immediately respond to requests for comment.