Former Milwaukee Film execs launch DEI-focused marketing firm

Two former executives of Milwaukee Film have launched a new engagement marketing firm known asCulture By Design (Culture x Design).
Geraud Blanks and Maureen Post announced their new business venture in a press release Tuesday, about three months after leaving their respective roles as chief innovative officer and director of strategic partnerships at Milwaukee Film, the nonprofit operator of the annual Milwaukee Film Festival and the Oriental Theatre on the city's east side.
The work of Culture x Design aims to address the social and cultural impacts of racial segregation in Milwaukee, according to its LinkedIn page.
"We recognize that the lack of cultural diversity limits social interactions within our community spaces," the company said in its bio. "In our commitment to fostering vibrant, diverse, and inclusive communities, we aim to break down these barriers by creating spaces celebrating diversity and artistic expression. This, in turn, helps to forge connections that strengthen local unity while increasing awareness and understanding."
To that end, Culture x Design says it will organize year-round programming and social events championing diversity, equity and inclusion. Blanks and Post, who run Culture x Design as managing partners, are no strangers to this kind of work.
During his nearly 10 years with Milwaukee Film, Blanks co-founded the Black Lens program, a nationally acclaimed initiative that launched in 2014 to spotlight the work of Black filmmakers. Post, who spent 12 years at Milwaukee Film, helped launch the Cultures & Communities Festival, originally known as the Minority Health Film Festival, in 2019. Together, in 2020, the duo spearheaded the creation the Engage & Activate program, a DEI training program for corporations.
[caption id="attachment_506316" align="alignleft" width="300"] Ranell Washington[/caption]
The co-founders and managing partners are joined by Ranell Washington, who will serve as Culture x Design's lead advisor while maintaining his current roles as partnership development advisor for American Family Insurance and board chair of WHEDA.
"First and foremost, we are committed to creating public engagements that foster inclusive community spaces and cater to the eclectic interests of our vibrant city," said Blanks. "Together, we have more than 30 years of combined experience developing cultural events for our community and interactive brand experiences for our corporate partners."