Former Milwaukee Film execs launch DEI-focused marketing firm

By
-
Geraud Blanks and Maureen Post, co-founders of Culture x Design. Photo credit: Culture x Design

Two former executives of Milwaukee Film have launched a new engagement marketing firm known as Culture By Design (Culture x Design). Geraud Blanks and Maureen Post announced their new business venture in a press release Tuesday, about three months after leaving their respective roles as chief innovative officer and director of strategic partnerships at Milwaukee

Maredithe Meyer
