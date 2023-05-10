Former Mequon investment advisor charged with fraud ordered to pay $8 million in penalties

By
-

A former Mequon investment advisor facing federal fraud charges has been ordered to repay $4.06 million she obtained by making false and misleading statements to approximately 70 investors. Kay Yang has also been ordered to pay a $4.06 million civil penalty, bringing her total financial penalties to over $8 million. Yang and her entities Xapphire

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display