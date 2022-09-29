Former Investors Community Bank CEO named new president and CEO of Bank Five Nine

Oconomowoc-based Bank Five Nine announced that it has hired Tim Schneider as its next president and chief executive officer. Schneider most recently served as a senior vice president at Nicolet National Bank. Prior to that,…

Oconomowoc-based Bank Five Nine announced that it has hired Tim Schneider as its next president and chief executive officer.

Schneider most recently served as a senior vice president at Nicolet National Bank. Prior to that, he was the CEO and co-founder of Investors Community Bank in Manitowoc. Investors Community Bank was acquired by Nicolet National Bank in 2021.

“We conducted a national search for our next president and CEO, and Tim quickly rose to the top of a very competitive candidate pool,” said Bob Snyder, board chairman at Bank Five Nine. “We are excited to have Tim lead our organization and I look forward to working with him.”

“Bank Five Nine has an outstanding reputation in Wisconsin, and I really like the communities that the bank serves,” Schneider said. “I look forward to continuing the tradition of strong support in those areas, and to working with the bank’s outstanding team.”

Bank Five Nine expects Schneider to join the organization in October. The bank’s current president and CEO, Mark W. Mohr, will continue with the bank through his retirement into early next year and will remain a member of its board.