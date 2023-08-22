Former GE Healthcare CFO joins Clarios as its new CFO

Glendale-based Clarios
, a manufacturer of advanced, low-voltage car batteries, announced this week the appointment of Helmut Zodl
to the role of chief financial officer.
Zodl, who was most recently CFO at GE Healthcare
, will begin his new role on Sept. 1. He replaces John DiBiert
, who left Clarios in April to join Air Canada as CFO.
“(Clarios) is at the center of the electrification of the transportation industry,” said Zodl in a LinkedIn post. “Today, Clarios batteries can be found in 1 in 3 cars on the road, and the team’s new architecture-based approach will allow vehicle makers to accelerate the development of more innovative vehicles. I’m also proud of the company’s commitment to sustainability and recycling, creating one of the world’s best examples of a circular economy.”
During his time at GE Healthcare, Zodl led the spin-off of the company from its parent, General Electric, listing GE Healthcare on NASDAQ. Before GE Healthcare, Zodl worked in China as group CFO for Midea, a global manufacturer of air conditioning, white goods and industrial automation. His professional career also includes positions in finance, IT, and strategy at companies including Advance AutoParts, Lenovo, IBM and PWC.
Zodl is an Austrian native and his international experience includes assignments in France, Hong Kong, China, Brazil and the United States.
"We’re thrilled to welcome Helmut as our new chief financial officer at Clarios. His impressive track record and his international expertise in the automotive industry make him an outstanding candidate for this important role in our company," said Mark Wallace
, president and chief executive officer of Clarios. "Helmut will play a critical role in helping us achieve our financial and strategic goals and further strengthen the partnership with our investors. With his clear focus on sustainable growth and passion for innovative solutions, I’m confident he will make significant contributions to support our continued success."