Former Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer sells Okauchee Lake home for $7 million

By
-
Image from Zillow

Former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has sold his Okauchee Lake home for $7 million.

The town of Merton home was sold to a revocable residence trust, according to state real estate records.

Situated on about 3 acres, the 8,441-square-foot home has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and frontage on Okauchee Lake.

It features an outdoor pool, hot tub, boat house, pier, gold simulator and fitness room, a listing says.

Budenholzer purchased the home for $1.7 million in 2020 after becoming the coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. He was fired from the coaching job in May.

Previously, Budenholzer owned a lakefront home in Fox Point, which he sold in 2020 for $3.29 million.

The Okauchee Lake home was listed by Stalle Realty Group with Keller Williams.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
Mail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display