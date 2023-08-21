Former Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer sells Okauchee Lake home for $7 million

Former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has sold his Okauchee Lake home for $7 million.

The town of Merton home was sold to a revocable residence trust, according to state real estate records.

Situated on about 3 acres, the 8,441-square-foot home has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and frontage on Okauchee Lake.

It features an outdoor pool, hot tub, boat house, pier, gold simulator and fitness room, a listing says.

Budenholzer purchased the home for $1.7 million in 2020 after becoming the coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. He was fired from the coaching job in May.

Previously, Budenholzer owned a lakefront home in Fox Point, which he sold in 2020 for $3.29 million.

The Okauchee Lake home was listed by Stalle Realty Group with Keller Williams.