Former Amazon employee in Kenosha sues company for alleged violation of ADA

By
-
Amazon's fulfillment center in Kenosha.

A Kenosha man is suing Amazon.com, Inc. after alleging the company did not make accommodations for his physical disability at its Kenosha warehouse and instead fired him. A civil lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Tuesday shows the man is alleging Amazon is in violation of the Americans with

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

