For-profit nursing school gets zoning approval from Milwaukee Common Council

City of Milwaukee officials aren’t thrilled about another for-profit college coming to the city, but — with little legal authority to deny it — have all but opened the door for one to operate.

Arizona College of Nursing is looking to open its first Wisconsin location at the Honey Creek Corporate Center, located near I-94 and 84th Street. The company has commenced on its 25,000-square-foot buildout, but opponents, primarily made up of education advocates and labor unions, are opposing the school’s entry into Milwaukee.

Despite two colleges (including Lakeland University) previously leasing space in the building, at 9000 W. Chester St., the city is requiring property owner Greywolf Partners to secure a zoning change to add “college” to the list of permitted uses to the complex’s special zoning district.

Following a decision to place the zoning “on file” from the Milwaukee Plan Commission and a decision to place the zoning “on hold” from the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee earlier this year, the Milwaukee Common Council approved the zoning change on Tuesday.

Having passed through the Common Council, the zoning change will make its way to Mayor Cavalier Johnson for final approval.

Some council members expressed their opposition to the college for its for-profit status, but said they would approve the zoning change to avoid exposing the city to a lawsuit.

“I will be casting an ‘aye’ vote, but it will be personal objection,” said Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic. “This has happened before, where we have had to look at things a certain way and receive public testimony and feedback.”

“The legal issue before you is succinct and we think it is pretty clear,” attorney Rodney Carter of Husch Blackwell told the ZND in March. “I think it is important to remember this isn’t the licensing committee. We are here on zoning issues.”

The Common Council voted 9-2 to approve the zoning, with Ald. Andrea Pratt and Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. voting “no.”

