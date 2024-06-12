Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Education & Workforce Development

For-profit nursing school gets zoning approval from Milwaukee Common Council

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
9000 W. Chester St. Image from LoopNet
Learn more about:
Last updated

City of Milwaukee officials aren’t thrilled about another for-profit college coming to the city, but — with little legal authority to deny it — have all but opened the door for one to operate.

Arizona College of Nursing is looking to open its first Wisconsin location at the Honey Creek Corporate Center, located near I-94 and 84th Street. The company has commenced on its 25,000-square-foot buildout, but opponents, primarily made up of education advocates and labor unions, are opposing the school’s entry into Milwaukee.

Despite two colleges (including Lakeland University) previously leasing space in the building, at 9000 W. Chester St., the city is requiring property owner Greywolf Partners to secure a zoning change to add “college” to the list of permitted uses to the complex’s special zoning district.

- Advertisement -

Following a decision to place the zoning “on file” from the Milwaukee Plan Commission and a decision to place the zoning “on hold” from the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee earlier this year, the Milwaukee Common Council approved the zoning change on Tuesday.

Having passed through the Common Council, the zoning change will make its way to Mayor Cavalier Johnson for final approval.

Some council members expressed their opposition to the college for its for-profit status, but said they would approve the zoning change to avoid exposing the city to a lawsuit.

- Advertisement -

“I will be casting an ‘aye’ vote, but it will be personal objection,” said Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic. “This has happened before, where we have had to look at things a certain way and receive public testimony and feedback.”

“The legal issue before you is succinct and we think it is pretty clear,” attorney Rodney Carter of Husch Blackwell told the ZND in March. “I think it is important to remember this isn’t the licensing committee. We are here on zoning issues.”

The Common Council voted 9-2 to approve the zoning, with Ald. Andrea Pratt and Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. voting “no.”

- Advertisement -

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee