Foot Locker to cut IT staff in Milwaukee

New York-based Foot Locker Corporate Services Inc. recently informed state and local officials that it plans to eliminate 22 employees in its IT operational functions at an office building at 7800 W. Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee.

The company said it will use a third-party service to perform those roles instead.

“Foot Locker Corporate Services Inc. has identified opportunities to elevate our digital capabilities…as a result, we have had to made the difficult but necessary decision to partner with a third-party service for some of our IT operational functions…,” the company said in its WARN notice to the state.

The affected employees include: 10 technical support specialists, three network engineers, two IT automation engineers, a senior change control analyst, a command center support specialist, a fulfillment analyst, an incident specialist, a senior manager of infrastructure app & rec, a senior global service desk analyst and a senior manager of IT operations.

Layoffs of the Milwaukee employees will begin on May 30, the company said. Eight employees will be eliminated on May 30, and the other 14 will be eliminated on June 29. The employees are not unionized.