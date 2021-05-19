Food-tech incubator “Hundred Acre” to launch at Century City this summer

A food-tech incubator called “Hundred Acre” will grow fresh greens in Milwaukee’s Century City business park starting this summer. The indoor urban farm, located in an industrial building at 3945 N. 31st St., will produce…

A food-tech incubator called "Hundred Acre" will grow fresh greens in Milwaukee's Century City business park starting this summer.The indoor urban farm, located in an industrial building at 3945 N. 31st St., will produce holy basil, spring mix and baby kale.Hundred Acre will utilize a 5,000-square-foot controlled environmental system with vertical hydroponics to produce its fresh greens, according to New York-based Planet to Plate Inc. , which announced the project in February.Hundred Acre's produce – grown without herbicides or pesticides – will be available year-round and harvested weekly.With Hundred Acre, Planet to Plate aims to bring hyper-local fresh greens to Milwaukee's neighborhoods and restaurants. The goal of the project is to improve access to fresh, healthy food while also revitalizing the 30th Street Industrial Corridor.The company will partner with organizations and universities including Building2Learn, MSOE, Milwaukee Public Schools and the 30th Street Corridor to bring educational opportunities to Milwaukee-area students."Hundred Acre is uniquely situated to rebuild more resilient local communities through the power of fresh food. In doing this, it's all about the little wins together as we look ahead," Planet to Plate founder Chris Corkery said in a statement.The urban farm will operate in an 8,900-square-foot space , which Planet to Plate estimates will cost $150,000 to renovate. The industrial building is owned by an affiliate of Good City Brewing Company , which has offices and distribution operations in the same space. Craft Beverage Warehouse , a distributor of packaging materials for the craft beer industry, also operates in the building ."Their focus on supporting the local food supply chain and its impact on underserved communities, especially those lacking access to healthy foods, is a complement to the original intention of this real estate development," said Kyle Stephens of Good City Brewing. "We're excited to see the project activated. It is the next step in building a food, beverage, and tech hub in the 30th Street Industrial Corridor."