Craft beer materials distributor expanding at Century City

By
Alex Zank
-
Good City Century City
Milwaukee-based Craft Beverage Warehouse LLC is expanding its footprint in the Century City 1 building at the Century City business park to occupy about 9,000 square feet, the company announced today. The year-old company distributes…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

