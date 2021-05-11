Craft beer materials distributor expanding at Century City

Milwaukee-based Craft Beverage Warehouse LLC is expanding its footprint in the Century City 1 building at the Century City business park to occupy about 9,000 square feet, the company announced today. The year-old company distributes…

Milwaukee-based Craft Beverage Warehouse LLC is expanding its footprint in the Century City 1 building at the Century City business park to occupy about 9,000 square feet, the company announced today.The year-old company distributes beverage packaging materials to the craft beer market. Kyle Stephens, vice president of finance and administration at Good City Brewing, co-founded CBW.Stephens will transition from Good City to CBW full time. He said Good City, which operates at Century City 1, supported CBW and worked with the fledgling company to increase the space it used at the building."We're now ready to invest in long-term rental of a full bay of the building," Stephens said in a statement.It now employs three people but is working to expand its product offerings. This will require an unspecified number of additional jobs, according to a release.CBW's creation one year ago was the result of a business opportunity presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak forced beverages to shift quickly from draft and fountain to bottles and cans, leaving those materials in high demand and hard to find for the small to mid-sized brewers, the release states.Its market already covers the 48 contiguous U.S. states plus Alaska."I am thrilled for Kyle and his partners as they continue to grow CBW here at Century City," Dan Katt, chief executive officer and co-founder of Good City and managing partner of the Century City 1 building, said. "Kyle has been a great team member and integral part of Good City for several years, but as I know first-hand — when you have the entrepreneurial drive to start something new, there is no turning back. We will continue to support Kyle as customers of his new business and have no doubt CBW will continue to grow for years to come."