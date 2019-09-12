Fontana home on Geneva Lake sold for $4.6 million

An 8,956-square-foot home located in the Village of Fontana and on Geneva Lake was sold for about $4.6 million, according to state records.

Located in the Indian Hills subdivision, the home has 17 rooms, including 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms and a wine cellar, according to a Coldwell Banker real estate listing for the property. The home was built in 2006.

It was sold by PCE North LLC, an affiliate of Powers Lake-based Keating Group, which includes Keating Real Estate and Keating Home Builders.

The property was purchased by West Chicago, Illinois-based 552 Sauk Trail LLC, according to state records.