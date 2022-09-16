Fondy Food Center to move into former Legacy Bank building

The Fondy Food Center, a nonprofit with a mission of improving access to local, healthy food year-round, will move its offices into the former Legacy Bank building at 2102 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, on Nov. 1.

The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market, which is operated by Fondy Food Center, will also relocate to the former Legacy Bank building this winter.

Fondy Food Center’s offices are currently located at the Innovation and Wellness Commons building at 1617 W. North Ave.

“This move allows us to be more comprehensively and directly rooted in the communities surrounding the Fondy Market,” said Venice R. Williams, interim executive director at the Fondy Food Center. “In addition to the Saturday winter market, we will be creating an indoor Wednesday Fondy Market, hold special event markets, design and implement a culturally-specific culinary and nutrition education program, and also have space for our trainings and meetings.”

The current owner of the former Legacy Bank building is Self-Help Federal Credit Union, which moved out in December of 2020 after transferring northside Milwaukee branch operations to 5630 W. Fond du Lac Ave. Built in 1928, the building is the original site of Badger State Bank.

“As Self-Help looked to repurpose this beautiful historic building, community was at the forefront of our decision-making process,” said Pamela L. Bell, city executive and vice president at Self-Help Federal Credit Union. “We are excited about this partnership with Fondy and the value the organization brings to the community.”

In past years, the Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market had been held at the Mitchell Park Domes, but the event was moved to the Deer District in 2021. Moving into the former Legacy Bank building marks the event’s second venue change in as many years. This year, the Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market will be held Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning Nov. 12.