Fondy’s Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market relocating to Deer District

Fondy Food Center will host its annual Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market at the Bucks’ downtown event venue, Gather at Deer District.

The MWFM runs Nov. 6 through April 9 on Saturdays, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. The first two markets of the season, Nov. 6 and 13, will be outdoor at The Beer Garden in Deer District.

Now in its 13th year, MWFM includes agricultural vendors selling fruit, vegetables, meat, eggs, poultry and dairy products, as well as local food businesses selling baked goods, jams, cider, honey, maple syrup, sauces, soups and global cuisine. Last year, the market drew about 55 participating vendors, including Alice’s Garden, Morning Star Family Farm, Lush Popcorn, Tabal Chocolate and Wisconsin Soup Company.

In past years, the market has set up shop in the Mitchell Park Domes’ Greenhouse Annex. The move to Deer District will broaden vendors’ reach, said Jennifer Casey, executive director of Fondy.

“We have greatly valued our long-time partnership with Milwaukee County at the Dome’s Annex over the years,” she said. “While that venue is no longer an option for us, we feel this led us down a path to a location that will better allow us to achieve our mission to increase access to healthy, local food and economic opportunity in greater Milwaukee.”

Fondy is a nonprofit that works to improve food access by supporting small-scale farms and food businesses. It operates the Fondy Farmers Market, at 2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave., four days a week from May to November.

A new location for the winter market brings updates to its COVID-19 safety protocols. Customers will be encouraged to wear masks and follow safe shopping guidelines. Details will be available through Fondy’s website before opening day.

