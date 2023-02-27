Following pandemic-related layoffs, Milwaukee-based Derse bounces back with 250 new hires last year

By
-
Derse has designed exhibits for Badger Meter, Clarios, SentinelOne and many others.
Last updated on February 27th, 2023 at 02:01 pmNot too long ago, a businessperson wouldn’t think twice about attending a trade show packed to the brim with other guests. That changed when the COVID-19 pandemic shook the trade show industry to its core as most business travel was canceled, and people skirted away from gathering

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

