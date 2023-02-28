Florida developers acquire Pugh Marina in Racine

By
-
Aerial photo of boat slips at Pugh Marina in Racine, which is being renamed Rivers End Marina. (Photo courtesy of pughmarina.com)

A father-and-son team from Florida have acquired the Pugh Marina in Racine, with plans to breathe new life into the 11-acre property serving Lake Michigan boaters. Dan and Ken Kaiser purchased the property at 1001 Michigan Blvd. in mid-February, paying more than $2.5 million for the site, which is located roughly at the intersection of

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display