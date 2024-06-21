Florence Eiseman leans into online retail following major changes to its leadership team

Milwaukee-based children’s clothing retailer Florence Eiseman
has a new distribution strategy to pair with a new executive leadership team.
After spending the last five years spearheading the company’s entrance into the world of online retail, Ben Krejci
officially became Florence Eiseman’s president last June.
The company was founded in 1945 by American fashion designer Florence Eiseman. The brand quickly became renowned for its quality, bright colors and playful appliques.
Florence Eiseman releases four seasonal collections per year, consisting of approximately 400 different pieces of clothing.
[caption id="attachment_592242" align="alignleft" width="225"]
Florence Eiseman's Milwaukee headquarters.[/caption]
“The brand was big with celebrities and the political class. We have photographs of the Kennedy children wearing it. Barack and Michelle Obama buy all their baby gifts from us,” said Krejci. “Our heritage of American fashion is something that differentiates us.”
Designs and patterns for clothing are made at the company’s Milwaukee headquarters. The space is also used for distribution. The actual garments are manufactured in central and south America.
Fabrics are sourced from central America and Europe. Two of Florence Eiseman’s largest manufacturing partners are in Peru. However, the company also manufactures in Mexico, El Salvador and Colombia.
Making sure the fabrics used in Florence Eiseman clothing are not only high quality, but also sustainable has been important to the company’s mission since its founding. While all the company’s manufacturing has been moved outside the U.S., several of Florence Eiseman’s manufacturing partners are smaller, family-owned businesses. This allows Florence Eiseman leadership to be a bit “choosier” as to who and what fabrics they work with.
“The reason we can source more sustainable fabrics is because we are more small-batch production,” said Brenda Schmidt
, director of operations and production at Florence Eiseman. “We’re not a company that’s making 200,000 t-shirts. We have 50 to 300 we make.”
Krejci is leading the company as it leans into a fundamental change in its distribution channels. Over the brand’s 80-year history, Florence Eiseman clothing has traditionally been sold wholesale to other retailers like Neiman Marcus. That strategy is shifting as the business hopes to take a broader approach to selling products following the launch of its online business five years ago.
[caption id="attachment_592233" align="alignleft" width="196"]
Sample clothing being made at Florence Eiseman's Milwaukee headquarters.[/caption]
“Our current customers are multi-generation customers who grew up wearing Florence Eiseman,” said Ben. “That’s great, but our challenge is expanding that customer base.”
Another key addition to Florence Eiseman’s leadership team is helping the company as it looks to sell more goods online. Frank Krejci
officially joined the business as chief financial officer in January. He previously led Strattec as its president and CEO for 14 years.
“I’m able to look at things with a fresh set of eyes and provide some data analysis and provide some of the implications of the business is thinking of doing this or that,” said Frank Krejci.
He and his wife, Marina, have been the majority owners of Florence Eiseman for several years. Marina led the business as its president for six years. Now, as Ben has taken over to lead Florence Eiseman, he'll have support from his father.
“What (Frank) is allowing us to do is move significantly faster and more confidently,” said Ben Krejci. “He’s allowing us to be a tighter organization. In the world of fashion, 2018 is pretty late to start an online business. There are so many projects we have that are in their adolescence, and we have another person here to help steer the ship.”