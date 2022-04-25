Floor, wall and countertop surface company opens showroom and distribution center in Pewaukee

Orange, California-based M S International Inc. (MSI) a distributor of flooring, wall and countertop surfaces, has opened a location in Pewaukee, its first in Wisconsin. MSI now has a showroom and distribution center in a…

MSI now has a showroom and distribution center in a 61,000-square-foot space at N24 W23501 Watertown Road in Pewaukee.

Founded in 1975, MSI offers flooring, countertop, decorative mosaic, wall tile, and hardscape products using a variety of materials including quartz, natural stone, porcelain and ceramic tile, luxury vinyl tile, and glass surfaces.

“Builders, retailers, fabricators, contractors, and interior designers, will have an immersive, customer-focused experience with the full line of MSI products,” said Neil Wallner, branch leader for MSI’s Pewaukee location. “Access to a fully stocked inventory means they will be able to source and select the best surfaces for their projects – all under one roof.”

The showroom includes a slab viewing area will include over 140 colors of granite, marble, and other natural stone slabs. A designated quartz gallery features over 100 colors in an array of finishes like matte, concrete, and polished.

"With our new showroom and distribution center, we have dramatically enhanced our ability to service our customers across Wisconsin,” said Raj Shah, president of MSI. “With a dedicated team of local professionals, local inventory, and a state-of-the-art showroom, we believe we can offer both the broadest selection of hard surfacing products, unparalleled customer service and the strongest distribution capabilities across the region."

The Pewaukee showroom is open six days a week, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday.