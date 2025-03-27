Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Real Estate

Five years after COVID: Remote work’s impact on the workplace

Some Milwaukee-area companies say workplace culture is healthy and growing

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
von Briesen's main office at 411 E. Wisconsin Ave. Submitted photo
Learn more about:
Colliers | WisconsinJLLNorthwestern Mutualvon Briesen & Roper s.c.Jenna MaguireJulia FennellyJulia HoweSusan Lovern

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories at BizTimes.com taking a deep dive into how industries and areas of life have changed in the five years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States. Opinions remain divided on the health of workforce culture amid the rise of remote work during the COVID-19

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.