Fiserv prepares move to new HQ

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

Fintech company Fiserv is preparing to makes its move from Brookfield to downtown Milwaukee. In 2022, the company announced that it would move its corporate headquarters to the HUB640 building at 640 Vel R. Phillips Ave. in downtown Milwaukee and would occupy 160,000 square feet of space in the building. Work has been ongoing

Fintech company Fiserv is preparing to makes its move from Brookfield to downtown Milwaukee.

In 2022, the company announced that it would move its corporate headquarters to the HUB640 building at 640 Vel R. Phillips Ave. in downtown Milwaukee and would occupy 160,000 square feet of space in the building. Work has been ongoing in recent months to prepare that space for the company.

Fiserv is planning to move into the downtown Milwaukee space soon. New York-based architecture firm Ted Moudis Assoc. has submitted an application with the city for a temporary certificate of occupancy for the space, located on the third, fourth and fifth floors of the building.

“Fiserv is looking to occupy the space to begin working normal business hours,” a letter from Ted Modis Assoc. to the city states.

The letter says Fiserv is seeking a temporary certificate of occupancy instead of a full certificate of occupancy because the first floor entrance for the company is not yet ready.

“Work that remains to be completed for full occupancy is the remediation for the first-floor slab incident,” the letter to the city states. “Some partial work is being conducted on the floor, once the slab has been rectified balance of work can be completed.”

The letter says that work is expected to be complete on May 9.

The application for temporary occupancy for Fiserv's new office, filed in mid-December, indicates that the date requested for temporary occupancy is Jan. 22.

“We’re looking forward to our move downtown and are working with our associates to prepare for the move when we’re ready,” said Fiserv spokeswoman Ann Cave.

A representative for Chicago-based North Wells Capital, the owner of the HUB640 building, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

A Kohl’s store on the first floor of the building opened in November.