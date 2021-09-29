Fiserv plans major expansion in New Jersey

Brookfield-based fintech company Fiserv today announced plans for a new campus in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, where it plans to add 2,000 jobs. Berkeley Heights is about 28 miles west of New York City.

The planned campus will be a “strategic center of excellence for technology and product innovation,” the company said in a news release. It said the innovation lab will specialize in designing use cases around the future of banking, money movement, and commerce. Fiserv said its partners, including fintechs, merchants, and financial institutions, will use the center to innovate with the company.

“The hub will be one of the largest on the East Coast and leverage the diverse talent from New Jersey to elevate prominence of the payments and fintech industry in the state and beyond,” Fiserv said in its news release.

Fiserv, which ranked 205th on the Fortune 500 list this year, had previously considered plans to relocate its corporate headquarters, possibly somewhere else in the metro Milwaukee area, but remains based in Brookfield.

“Yes, the headquarters are (still) in Brookfield with the current workforce in place,” Fiserv spokesperson Ann Cave said.

The majority of the company’s new jobs in New Jersey will be technology-related roles, and all will be based at the new Fiserv campus in Berkeley Heights, the company said.

Fiserv also said it will partner with local universities including Rutgers University – Newark to create programs and opportunities for their students and graduates.

“Fiserv has been in New Jersey for decades. Our new location in Berkeley Heights will be a dynamic hub of collaboration and innovation, bringing our people together in an inspiring workplace environment to create opportunity for unmatched energy and career growth experiences as we move payments and financial services forward on behalf of our clients,” said Frank Bisignano, president and chief executive officer of Fiserv. “As part of our investment in this new Fiserv location, we look forward to being a force for good by engaging in and creating positive and meaningful impact in the Berkeley Heights community.”

Bisignano became Fiserv CEO last year when Jeffery Yabuki stepped down after leading the company for 15 years. Before joining Fiserv, Bisignano was chairman and chief executive officer of New York-based point-of-sale transaction giant First Data Corp., which was acquired by Fiserv in a $22 billion all-stock deal that closed in July of 2019.

The new Fiserv campus in Berkeley Heights, N.J. will include 428,000 square feet of space in a single four-story building. The location will accommodate approximately 3,000 Fiserv employees, the company said.

“This announcement from Fiserv is exactly what we envisioned when we created the Emerge program – an innovative company that provides high-paying jobs choosing to expand in New Jersey,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “We’re excited that Fiserv sees what we see in New Jersey and we look forward to the company’s continued success.”

Fiserv is a global company with more than 40,000 employees operating in more than 100 countries. It has had a decades-long presence in New Jersey and currently employs more than 1,000 people in the state.