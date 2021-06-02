Fiserv, Generac make big moves up Fortune 1000 list

For the second year in a row, Wisconsin has 8 companies on the Fortune 500 list and 23 on the Fortune 1000 list.

The state’s companies on the 2021 Fortune lists, released today, are the same as last year, with no new additions or subtractions.

Just over half of the state’s Fortune 1000 companies improved their ranking this year. The biggest improvement came from Brookfield-based Fiserv and Town of Genesee-based Generac. Fiserv moved up 106 spots to #205 and Generac moved up 101 spots to #845.

It was the second year in a row that Fiserv made a big move. The financial technology services company moved from #488 on the list in 2019 to #311 in 2020 with its acquisition of New York-based First Data in a $22 billion all-stock deal.

Generac joined the S&P 500 this year. The maker of standby and portable generators has benefited from what it calls the “home as a sanctuary” trend. The idea is that with more people working from home and generally spending time at home, the inconvenience of a power outage increases and so does demand for standby generators. Generac has also benefited from high-profile power outage events, a push into the California market and expansion into clean energy technologies.

The company’s sales increased 12.7% last year to $2.49 billion and net income jumped 39% to $350 million. If the company hits its 2021 guidance, its revenue would grow to more than $3 billion this year. Generac first crossed $2 billion in sales in 2018. It had $588 million in sales in 2009, the year before the company went public.

Here’s the complete list of Wisconsin’s Fortune 1000 companies for 2021, ranked by annual revenue, with 2020 rank in parentheses: