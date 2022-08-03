Fiserv Forum to host preseason NHL game

Fiserv Forum will host a preseason NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, Milwaukee Bucks and Blackhawks officials announced today.

It will be the first NHL game played at Fiserv Forum, which opened in 2018 and is primarily designed for basketball. The first hockey games held at Fiserv Forum were played in December for the four-team Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off college hockey tournament, featuring the University of Wisconsin and three other teams. That event will return to Fiserv Forum on Dec. 28-29.

Tickets for the Oct. 2 Blackhawks vs. Wild game at Fiserv Forum will go on sale Friday. Seating capacity at Fiserv Forum for the game is expected to be about 15,000.

Dubbed the “Home Away From Home Series,” the event will be presented by BMO Harris. The Blackhawks will be considered the home team for the game vs. the Wild.

“We’re excited to bring the Blackhawks experience to our fans outside of Chicago, and we can’t think of a better place to start than our incredible neighbors to the north,” said Jaime Faulkner, president of business operations for the Chicago Blackhawks. “We’re hard at work designing a gameday experience fans won’t want to miss.”

Prior to the game, Fiserv Forum’s entertainment plaza and Deer District will host pre-game festivities including Blackhawks celebrity appearances, live music, photo opportunities and more.

“We are excited to host the first NHL game at Fiserv Forum and welcome the return of NHL hockey to Milwaukee for the first time since 1993 (the Bradley Center hosted NHL preseason and regular season games annually between 1988-93),” said Bucks president Peter Feigin. “We look forward to hosting the Blackhawks and Wild as we continue to bring a variety of dynamic events to Fiserv Forum.”