Fiserv Forum to host job fair next week

More than 130 part-time positions to be filled

A Fiserv Forum job fair will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Monday.

The team said it plans to fill more than 130 part-time positions for the arena, including guest services, security, retail, technology support and ticket selling. Hourly wages for those positions start at $13.

The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the atrium of the arena, located at 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave. More information about open positions is available at the Bucks’ website.

Last week, the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization began collective bargaining negotiations for three union contracts covering Fiserv Forum’s more than 1,000 service workers. Those discussions kicked off with a rally held at the Bucks’ Beer Garden adjacent to the arena.

The Bucks partnered with the Alliance for Good Jobs last year to form MASH, which works to ensure fair wages and union rights for service and hospitality workers at Fiserv Forum. Those rights include an hourly wage increase to $15 by 2023.

The agreement has been used as an employment standards model by other service and hospitality workers who are part of the national Fight for $15 movement.