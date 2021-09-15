Fiserv forms partnership with GalaxE.Solutions to produce Milwaukee-based tech jobs

Global payments financial services technology provider Fiserv Inc. has partnered with New Jersey-based GalaxE.Solutions, Inc. to bring tech jobs to Milwaukee, the companies announced. Fiserv joins Northwestern Mutual in partnering with GalaxE for its “Outsource…

Fiserv Inc. has partnered with New Jersey-based GalaxE.Solutions, Inc. to bring tech jobs to Milwaukee, the companies announced. Fiserv joins Northwestern Mutual in partnering with GalaxE for its "Outsource to Milwaukee" program, an initiative that aims to bring more than 300 offshore jobs in Information Technology to Milwaukee. GalaxE is a provider of software services and IT business support systems in the health care, retail and financial services industries. As GalaxE's partner, Fiserv will tap into the company's growing Milwaukee-based IT workforce to support related projects in digital banking, said Bryon Vielehr, Fiserv chief digital and data officer. Vielehr says Fiserv has already leveraged 50 GalaxE team members for software development, two-thirds of which are diverse employees. The partnership also helps Fiserv scale to meet the demand for talent in mobile development, a rapidly growing employment sector with highly transferable skills for building careers, Vielehr added. "Our partnership with GalaxE reflects our ongoing commitment to help build a diverse pool of talent in our company's home base of southeast Wisconsin," Vielehr said in a statement. GalaxE's talent delivery mode, called "Outsource to America," aims to bring IT jobs back to cities like Milwaukee by upskilling domestic teams and using transformational technology to drive greater accuracy and efficiencies than offshore labor, according to the company. The company has set up similar operations in six cities including Hartford, Connecticut and Detroit with the goal of bringing IT jobs back to the U.S. As part of Outsource to America, GalaxE operates innovation hubs in the communities it serves that focus on workforce development and training to generate economic opportunities for displaced populations, according to the company. GalaxE has already established an office in Northwestern Mutual's headquarters at 720 E. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee, said Tim Bryan, GalaxE CEO. However, GalaxE has not yet occupied the building yet because the company is still managing its COVID-19 strategy, he added. "We're also going to be looking as we build out our workforce at further downtown locations that may be convenient for the folks in our training programs," Bryan said.